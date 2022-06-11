PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PREKF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

