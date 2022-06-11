Primecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $1,757.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,013,348 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.