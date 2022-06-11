Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $4,763.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00042572 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,805,884,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,793,209 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

