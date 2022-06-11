Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 1,103.9% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,934,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPCB opened at $0.00 on Friday. Propanc Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

