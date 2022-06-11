Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS PGUCY remained flat at $$4.33 during trading on Friday. 76 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861. Prosegur Cash has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.
