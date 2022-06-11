Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS PGUCY remained flat at $$4.33 during trading on Friday. 76 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861. Prosegur Cash has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

