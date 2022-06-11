Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Shares Up 1.7%

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 540,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.53.
Prospex Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:PXOG)
See Also
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.