Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 7,517 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 64,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,958,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,958,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,630,430. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

