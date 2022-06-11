Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 43,066,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,990,330. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

