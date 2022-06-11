Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,287 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,224,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.42.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

