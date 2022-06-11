PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading 8.7% Higher

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

