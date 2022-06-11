Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $71,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after buying an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $152,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $332.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.92.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

