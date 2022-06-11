Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $43.49 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $43,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $151.41 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

