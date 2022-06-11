Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $46.95 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Extra Space Storage worth $46,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR opened at $166.92 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.46 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.23 and a 200 day moving average of $198.64.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.73.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.