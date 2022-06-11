Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $52.64 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Moderna were worth $52,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 96,966 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,570 shares of company stock worth $52,144,669 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.