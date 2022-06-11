Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $62.90 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $62,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $474.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.30 and its 200 day moving average is $569.79. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

