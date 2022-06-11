Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $63,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $150.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.86 and a one year high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.87.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

