Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Ecolab worth $37,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

ECL opened at $158.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.31 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

