Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,712 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $38,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,786,000 after acquiring an additional 96,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.23.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

