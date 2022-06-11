Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,897 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $56,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 132,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

