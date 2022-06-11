Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 11,995 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $57,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

