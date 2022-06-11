Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,069 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $55,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,262,000 after buying an additional 44,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $430.19 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.35.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

