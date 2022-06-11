Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 22,011 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,011 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $67,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.04.

NASDAQ MU opened at $62.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

