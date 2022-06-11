Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 87,690 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,690 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of CSX worth $51,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

