Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.98

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 44950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PUBGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($82.80) to €78.00 ($83.87) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

