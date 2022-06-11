Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €118.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €107.97 ($116.10).

Shares of PUM opened at €69.30 ($74.52) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78. Puma has a 52 week low of €60.30 ($64.84) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($124.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

