Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.17

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.17 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 17.40 ($0.22). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,377,610 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £127.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

