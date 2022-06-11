PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PVH. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.71.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25. PVH has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PVH by 109.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 182,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PVH by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PVH by 245.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.