Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Qorvo worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Qorvo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average is $130.16. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.