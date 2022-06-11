Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.32.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.16. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,852 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 541,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

