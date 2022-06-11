Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $56.74 on Top Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Quant has a total market cap of $684.95 million and approximately $41.49 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $56.74 or 0.00198689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.94 or 0.02020467 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001805 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00239537 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

