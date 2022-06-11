Qubitica One Day Volume Hits $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00195028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.44 or 0.02015625 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00241931 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars.

