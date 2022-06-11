Raffles Associates LP Has $4.22 Million Holdings in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

Raffles Associates LP increased its position in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911,021 shares during the period. GEE Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Raffles Associates LP owned 0.06% of GEE Group worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 559,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.59 on Friday. GEE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

