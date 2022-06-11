Raffles Associates LP Purchases Shares of 15,000 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Twitter accounts for approximately 0.6% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Twitter by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,231 shares of company stock worth $21,200,076. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.49 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

