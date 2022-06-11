Raffles Associates LP Takes Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 3,685.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 578,449 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Camping World by 5,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 271,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Camping World by 118.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after buying an additional 172,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

CWH opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.82. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

