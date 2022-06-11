Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

METC opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.113 dividend. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $3,408,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at $78,873,198.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 85,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,225,409.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,781,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,839,720.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826. 52.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $479,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 136.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 435.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.