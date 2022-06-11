Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,943,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after acquiring an additional 244,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 186,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

Rapid7 stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.50. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

