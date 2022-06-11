Razor Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $125,851.00 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $125,851.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,151,112 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

