RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of RBC Bearings worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $40,676,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,887,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.83.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.07. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

