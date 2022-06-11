Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Grab (GRAB)

Grab (NASDAQ: GRAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2022 – Grab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

6/6/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Grab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/31/2022 – Grab was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $3.04 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Grab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/23/2022 – Grab had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $7.50 to $4.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Grab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $5.80 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Grab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2022 – Grab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/3/2022 – Grab had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $8.20 to $5.80.

4/29/2022 – Grab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/19/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRAB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,597,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,807,701. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Grab by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,045,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,176,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

