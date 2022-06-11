Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,400 by HSBC

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($105.26) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($82.71) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($96.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($67.98) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($87.72) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.42) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($72.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($100.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.