Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,400 by HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($105.26) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($82.71) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($96.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($67.98) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($87.72) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.42) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($72.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($100.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.