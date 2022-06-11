Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.27

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.27 and traded as low as $15.33. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 280,452 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.49) to GBX 8,000 ($100.25) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($114.04) to GBX 9,300 ($116.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,950.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

