Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,572,759 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £4.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.
About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)
