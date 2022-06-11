Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,572,759 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £4.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Australia. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

