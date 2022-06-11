Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 30th

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.
Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.
RWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
