Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading Up 40%

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Rating) was up 40% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 221,309,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.
