Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading Up 40%

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Rating) was up 40% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 221,309,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.

Get Remote Monitored Systems alerts:

About Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.