Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Trading Up 9.7%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.72. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49.

Renault Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

