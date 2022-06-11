Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 2,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 15,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

Renovacor ( NYSE:RCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Renovacor, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCOR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Renovacor in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Renovacor Company Profile (NYSE:RCOR)

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

