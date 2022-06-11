Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $126.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

