ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises approximately 2.3% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.63.

Shares of RMD opened at $208.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.72. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,615 shares of company stock worth $8,831,103. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

