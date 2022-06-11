REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Robert W. Baird

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $660.89 million, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.17.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). REV Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in REV Group by 150.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

