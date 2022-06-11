Reviewing BRF (NYSE:BRFS) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) and BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Origin and BRF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $80.50 million 0.33 -$45.61 million N/A N/A BRF $8.96 billion 0.27 $77.72 million ($0.22) -13.36

BRF has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and BRF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A BRF -2.42% -11.50% -2.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of BRF shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BRF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bit Origin has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRF has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bit Origin and BRF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A BRF 2 0 1 0 1.67

BRF has a consensus price target of $6.10, indicating a potential upside of 107.48%. Given BRF’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRF is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Summary

BRF beats Bit Origin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin (Get Rating)

Bit Origin Limited engages in the wholesale and retail of feed raw material in China. It distributes feed raw materials consisting of soybean meal and soybean oil. The company sells its products to animal husbandry businesses, feed solution manufacturers, and trading companies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Limited in April 2022. Bit Origin Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

About BRF (Get Rating)

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs. It also produces and sells frozen prepared entrees, such as pastas and pizzas, including lasagna, macaroni, sandwiches, cheese breads, and other ready-to-eat meals; pies and pastries comprising chicken and heart-of-palm pies, sauces, and toppings; frozen desserts; plant-based products, such as nuggets, pies, vegetables, and hamburgers; and soy meal, refined soy flour, and animal feed, as well as sell frozen French fries, margarine, butter, and cream cheese. The company primarily sells its products under the Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Chester, Kidelli, Perdix, Biofresh, Gran Plus, and Banvit brands. It serves supermarkets, wholesalers, retail stores, food services, restaurants, and other institutional buyers. The company is also involved in the provision of consultancy, marketing, and logistics services; commercialization of electric energy; and import, industrialization, and commercialization of products. BRF S.A. operates primarily in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. and changed its name to BRF S.A. in April 2013. BRF S.A. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Itajaí, Brazil.

